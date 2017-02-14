Debi Drake is new nursing director at St. Luke’s Jerome

Debi Drake, RN, is a new director of nursing at St. Luke’s Jerome, effective Feb. 6. Drake has been serving as the interim director since Oct. 31.

Drake received a BSN from Boise State University and is continuing her graduate studies towards a master’s in integrative health. She started her nursing career as a member of a Level 2 Trauma Center in Boise. She previously worked in various clinical and management roles, including emergency department, clinical resource management, emergency management and value analysis clinician.

Drake has provided hazardous materials and emergency management training throughout the state and in the Magic Valley since the mid-1990s. In her new role, she will continue to build on improving rural patient care throughout the facility and health system.