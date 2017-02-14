Four join Boise State School of Public Service advisory council

Four people have joined the advisory council of Boise State University’s School of Public Service. The council provides guidance and advice to the School of Public Service dean and the director of external affairs.

Roy Eiguren, J.D. is the managing partner at Eiguren Ellis Public Policy firm. An attorney since 1977, Eiguren’s legal expertise informs his lobbying and political campaign strategy work. He served as the chairman of the Idaho Capitol Commission and the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce. He is also president of the Cennarusa Foundation for Basque Culture and director of the foundation for Idaho History. Eiguren is the owner of Intelligent Office of Boise, a professional business office center, and serves as a director of Idaho Independent Bank and Gold Torrent Mining Corporation.

Pamela White is a newly elected Canyon County commissioner and former Nampa city council member. A former bank manager, she has been licensed in insurance, investments & securities, and real estate. She has served on the boards of the Nampa Chamber of Commerce, Boys and Girls Club, Syringa House, Saint Alphonsus Hospital, and Saint Alphonsus Health System Regional Board

Celia Gould is the director of the State of Idaho Department of Agriculture, the first woman to hold the position. She is a former state legislator from Buhl and served on the Agricultural Affairs, Education, and Revenue and Taxation committees, in addition to serving as the chairman of the Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee. She holds a master’s degree in public administration from Boise State University.

Christopher Mathias is the director of higher education at the Smarter Balanced Assessment Consortium and former chief academic officer at the Idaho State Board of Education. He is also a former policy manager for Boise State University and a former lecturer at Northeastern University. Mathias holds a PhD in law & public policy from Northeastern, a law degree from Vermont Law School and a BS in criminal justice from Boise State.

The 14-member council includes current and former elected public servants at the city, county and state level as well as career public servants, private business owners, and leaders of non-profit organizations.