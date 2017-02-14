Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The Idaho House of Representatives has passed a bill to keep rules dictating how attorney fees are awarded in civil cases from changing on March 1. Idaho has several statutes that dictate how attorney fees are to be awarded in specific instances. For all cases where there isn’t a law in place, attorney fees have historically ...