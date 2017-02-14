ISU-Meridian’s Ryan Lindsay elected president of IPHA

Ryan Lindsay, assistant professor at Idaho State University-Meridian, is the new president of the Idaho Public Health Association. He began a one-year term Jan. 19.

Lindsay, who joined ISU three years ago, teaches in the Master of Public Health program in the Kasiska Division of Health Sciences. He earned his Ph.D. in public health through a joint program offered by the University of California in San Diego and San Diego State University. He holds a master’s degree in public health from Brigham Young University.

The Idaho Public Health Association was established in 1952. It supports improvements in the health and welfare of Idaho citizens and provides a forum for the expression and dissemination of health issues, trends, and technologies.