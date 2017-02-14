Ryan Heyborne and Brett Taylor join Proskriptive leadership

Ryan Heyborne, MD has been hired as chief medical officer and Brett Taylor as chief technology strategist for Proskriptive, a healthcare data science & technology company based in Boise. Both will fill key roles on the company’s leadership team and will work from the company’s headquarters in Boise.

Heyborne comes from Blue Cross of Idaho where he was employed as senior medical director. Prior to his work at Blue Cross, he practiced emergency medicine in Boise-area hospitals.

Taylor has worked with healthcare technology for nearly 30 years with the last 15 of those dedicated to business intelligence, business analysis and business management. He has successfully led teams in the development of electronic medical records, revenue cycle systems and integration technology for organizations of varying sizes ranging from large healthcare organizations such as Sutter Health and Cedar Sinai, to smaller rural healthcare providers and software development vendors.