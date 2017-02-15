Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Many law schools, law students and recent grads across the country are in trouble because grads aren’t passing the bar exam and/or finding J.D.-level employments. One proffered solution, to tighten bar-passage-rate standards for accredited schools, failed in the House of Delegates on what the ABA’s law student division reported as a divided voice vote that ...