By: Benton Alexander Smith February 15, 2017 0

Two bills to legalize the cultivation and use of hemp are expected to be introduced to the Idaho Legislature this year. The bills aren't expected to get much support, but they should, said Erik Nelson, a former member of the U.S. Army National Guard who was asked to give a presentation Feb. 6 about hemp's prospects as ...

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

