CEO of Bodybuilding.com steps down

The CEO of Bodybuilding.com has stepped down and will be replaced by an interim president while the company looks for its next leader.

Keith Sivera, director of brand marketing at Bodybuilding.com, confirmed that Richard Jalichandra stepped down from his position Feb. 15. He had taken over as CEO after the company’s founder, Ryan DeLuca, left to form Black Box VR about a year ago.

Jas Krdzalic will serve as interim president until the company can find someone to take over, Sivera said.

Sivera did not specify why Jalichandra stepped down beyond saying that he left to pursue other opportunities.

Jalichandra also stepped down as CEO of Vitalize, the holding company of Bodybuilding.com, which also owns the ad agency WeMotivate and the food technology and manufacturing company Verity Brands.