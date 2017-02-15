Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Johnny’s Fit Club, Vector Christian Center and an undisclosed general merchandise retailer will be the first three tenants for the former Kmart building at 10477 Fairview Avenue that has stood empty since Big K pulled out in March. They will fill three 12,000-square-foot spaces in the 84,000-square-foot structure. “We can have seven 12,000-square-foot tenants or any combination ...