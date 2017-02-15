Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / First retailers sign up for former Boise Kmart store (access required)

First retailers sign up for former Boise Kmart store (access required)

By: Teya Vitu February 15, 2017 0

Johnny’s Fit Club, Vector Christian Center and an undisclosed general merchandise retailer will be the first three tenants for the former Kmart building at 10477 Fairview Avenue that has stood empty since Big K pulled out in March. They will fill three 12,000-square-foot spaces in the 84,000-square-foot structure. “We can have seven 12,000-square-foot tenants or any combination ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo