Idaho House panel introduces adult scholarship bill

By: IBR Staff February 15, 2017 0

Boise State University President Bob Kustra announcing the university's new partnership with Harvard Business School. Photo by Patrick Sweeney.

Boise State University students in the College of Business. An Idaho House panel has introduced a $3 million proposal to create scholarships for adult students with some college credits to return to schools to finish their degrees. File photo.

An Idaho House panel has introduced a $3 million proposal to create scholarships for adult students with some college credits to return and finish their undergraduate degrees.

This is the second time the Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter-backed proposal has been floated inside the Idaho Legislature. Last year, a similarly-worded proposal failed to make it out of the Senate.

The legislation would allow applicants to seek out up to $3,000 in scholarships per academic year for up to eight consecutive semesters. Applicants must be students returning to public colleges after an absence of at least three years.

The House Education Committee agreed to introduce the bill on Feb. 15, clearing it for a full hearing. However, despite several lawmakers voicing support for the idea, the bill already faced opposition from one member who unsuccessfully attempted to block the proposal from moving forward.

