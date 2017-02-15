Joshua Nelson is senior counsel at Perkins Coie

Joshua Nelson has joined the Boise office of Perkins Coie as a senior counsel working in the firm’s intellectual property practice.

Nelson has more than 10 years of experience counseling clients in all aspects of patent portfolio management, including the preparation and prosecution of patent applications, patent licensing and litigation, and portfolio acquisitions and sales. He has represented clients in a wide variety of industries, including semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, computer hardware, computer networking, telecommunications, aerospace, software, and image and video processing.

Prior to joining Perkins Coie, Nelson worked for Micron Technology, Inc., where he served as senior patent counsel, managing several patent portfolios comprising thousands of patents and directing the filing of hundreds of U.S. and foreign patent applications every year. He also helped to develop and implement intellectual property management policies for the early identification and strategic protection of high-value innovations.

Nelson earned his JD from Boston College Law School and received his BA from the University of Dallas.