Three elected to Idaho Smart Growth board

John Franden, Renée Magee, and Sarah Martz were elected to three-year terms on the board of Idaho Smart Growth in January.

Franden, was elected to the Ada County Highway District Commission in 2002, was re-elected twice, and retired in 2014. He served for 20 years as the executive assistant to four presidents of Boise State University, retiring in 2004. While there John oversaw many university programs, including governmental affairs, the Simplot/Micron Instructional Technology Center, Boise State Public Radio and the Gene Harris Jazz Festival. Prior to that he worked for the Idaho Legislature’s Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee for seven years. He has a master’s degree in public administration.

Magee, of Idaho Falls, retired recently after many years as the planning director for the city of Idaho Falls and the executive director of its redevelopment agency. Renée was the 2016 recipient of the Idaho Smart Growth Charles Hummel Award. She holds degrees in English, planning and law, and has worked as a planner, city attorney, historic preservation officer, university professor and advocate for the planning profession in Idaho. Renée has served on the boards of Preservation Idaho, American Planning Association Idaho Chapter, Redevelopment Association of Idaho, Idaho State Historic Preservation Office Review Board and Idaho Walk Bike Alliance. She’s an AICP certified planner and a licensed attorney in Idaho.

Martz has worked for Boise-based LeNir Ltd. since 2003. LeNir Ltd. focuses on real estate development, project management and consulting, including negotiating contracts and managing business relationships. She is the project coordinator for the Harris Ranch mixed-use planned development in east Boise, and serves as the president of the Harris Ranch Wildlife Mitigation Association. Martz has a degree in business management.

Franden, Magee and Martz were elected after the departures in 2016 of Laurie Barrera, Doug Fowler, Steve Lockwood and Sherry McKibben. Real estate professional Melissa Galli was elected in 2016 to fill an unexpired term. Also on the board are Wyatt Johnson, Rob Hopper, Kate Eldridge, Stacey Alexander, Gary Allen, Matt Blandford, Bill Clark, Hethe Clark, Sharon Grant and Michelle Groenevelt.