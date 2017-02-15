Three new staff accountants at Harris & Co. CPAs

Jess McCafferty has joined Harris & Co. as a staff accountant. She is a recent graduate of the master’s of public policy and administration program at Boise State University. As she begins her career in public accounting, she will be completing the educational requirements to sit for the CPA exam.

Kaelie Cardoza has joined Harris & Co. as a staff accountant. After interning at a mid-sized CPA firm in California, she completed her CPA exams and is looking forward to expanding her experience in public accounting. She has a BBA in accounting from California State University – Monterey Bay.

Tim Wall has also joined Harris & Co. as a staff accountant. After relocating to Boise from Alaska, he completed dual

majors in accountancy and finance from Boise State University and is now preparing to sit for the CPA exams.