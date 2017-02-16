Alison Johnson receives Idaho Women Lawyers Innovator Award

Alison Johnson, partner at Holland & Hart, has been selected as the 2017 recipient of the Idaho Women Lawyers, Inc. (IWL) Innovator Award. This award honors women or entities who have promoted creative change in the legal community in Idaho.

The IWL cited Alison’s role in co-founding the Idaho Technology Council’s Capital Connect Conference and her involvement with the development of the annual Idaho Deal Flow Report, which is the first report of its kind to consolidate data for private placement and M&A activity across the state in an effort to raise the profile of emerging Idaho companies, as ”breaking new pathways in the law and for reminding us that the law can afford many creative solutions when great lawyers simply think outside the box.”

Johnson will be honored at IWL’s Celebrating Women in the Law: Raising the Bar Gala on March 8. The Gala is held biennially and recognizes five honorees for their achievements in Idaho’s legal community.

IWL was formed in 1986 and has 200 members throughout Idaho.