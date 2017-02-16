Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Idaho bankers don't know exactly what to expect from Congress and President Donald Trump as they look for the repeal and revision of key regulations. Little is known about plans in Congress on several issues, said Trent Wright, president of the Idaho Bankers Association. Idaho bankers are hoping to see several changes to parts of the Dodd-Frank Act, ...