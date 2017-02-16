Kerry Heiss joins Western Aircraft as director of MRO sales and marketing

Kerry Heiss has been hired as Director of MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) sales and marketing for Western Aircraft, a Greenwich AeroGroup company. His primary responsibilities will be overseeing the company’s sales team and identifying new territories and products for continued revenue growth. He will be based in Boise.

Heiss most recently served as a senior manager of marketing and product management for BendixKing Avionics in Albuquerque, N.M. Prior to that, he was with StandardAero in Tempe, Ariz. where he held director-level positions in international and domestic sales operations and finance functions.

Heiss is a United States Navy veteran and holds a bachelor’s degree in German from Miami University and an MBA from Cameron University. He also has a commercial pilot’s license with instrument and multi-engine ratings.