Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A Boise/Portland development team proposes to build a three-story, 31-unit workforce apartment building on the Nevada-shaped .71-acre parcel at River and Ash streets, across from Payette Brewing and alongside the Pioneer Corridor bicycle-and-pedestrian path. Eugene, Ore.-based deChase Miksis, headed by Dean Papé in Boise and Gerding Eldlen Development in Portland, are in exclusive negotiations for a ...