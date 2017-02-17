Quantcast
Alturas Capital adds Devin Morris as director

February 17, 2017

devin-morrisDevin Morris has been hired by Alturas Capital to serve as director of acquisitions and asset management. Most recently he served as vice president with Zions Bank Real Estate Banking Group in Boise. He has ten years of experience in the commercial real estate industry, including most recently managing a $60 million loan portfolio for Zions. Earlier, Morris spent time in Richmond, Va working for Wells Fargo’s Middle Market Real Estate Group.

Morris holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from the Marriott School of Business at Brigham Young University and a master’s degree in real estate development from Clemson University.

