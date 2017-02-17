Julie Swanson named St. Luke’s PATHS Program Manager

Julie Swanson has been selected to manage the new St. Luke’s Health System professional development program.

The new program is named Professional Advancement Through High-performance and Skill, or PATHS. The program aims to enhance clinical practice, implement process improvements, and help patients gain the knowledge, skills and motivation to change their behavior.

Swanson will be responsible for coordinating the application process, working with participants and subject matter experts, and providing support for the PATHS Review Committee.

Swanson has 24 years of clinical nursing experience. She has a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Creighton University and a master’s in nursing of populations from Boise State University. She has been a system clinical educator at St. Luke’s since 2013. Before that, she was a nurse educator, NICU staff nurse and pediatric unit staff nurse. She also worked as a NICU staff nurse, hospice care nurse and adult coronary ICU staff nurse for health care organizations in Omaha, Neb.