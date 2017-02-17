Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / Montana & Idaho CDC adds Natalie Camacho Mendoza to board

Montana & Idaho CDC adds Natalie Camacho Mendoza to board

By: IBR Staff February 17, 2017 0

natalie-camacho-mendoza-1Natalie Camacho Mendoza has joined the Montana & Idaho Community Development Corporation board of directors.

Camacho Mendoza has a background in insurance defense including worker’s compensation defense, business law and legal counsel to non-profits, and experience in management, business operations and as a consultant focused on communicating and interacting with communities of color, ethnic origin, culture, religion, and socio-economic status.

Camacho Mendoza has served on several boards, commissions and task forces addressing Indian law, criminal justice, access to health care, poverty reduction, higher education, farmworker justice, and immigration. She manages her own law firm and serves as the director of the Boise’s Office of Police Oversight.

Montana & Idaho CDC is a non-profit organization that provides financing and consulting to small business owners, affordable housing solutions, and financing for not-for-profit facilities.

To submit business announcements like People, Out of the Office, Good Works and events, click here.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo