Robert Williams is president of Snake River Chapter of the International Right of Way Association

Robert Williams has been elected president of the Snake River Chapter of the International Right of Way Association for the 2016/2017 term.Williams is a designated MAI appraiser with more than 30 years of experience, specializing in right of way and eminent domain valuations. He is a graduate of Boise State University with a BBA in real estate and economics.

The IRWA is the central authority for global infrastructure real estate, creating a community that fosters ethics, learning and a standard of excellence with the right of way industry. The association has more than 10,000 professional members who work in the public and private sector as engineers, appraisers, acquisition agents, lawyers, surveyors, title experts, relocation assistance agents, property managers and environmental specialist.

Other officers elected to the 2016/2017 IRWA board are Midge Kline, director; Scotty Johnson, director; Lorie Baird, vice president; Barbara Burton, secretary; Betsy Tarrant, treasurer; Brian O’Neill, membership; Shannon Graham, outreach and communications; Nancy Patrick, newsletter.