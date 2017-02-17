Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Charles and Diann Albertson purchased the assets of Nielsen's Frozen Custard, 115 S. Second St. West, in Rexburg. Chip Langerak of Arthur Berry & Company handled the transaction. Todd Coleman of Painted Star LLC purchased the assets of Design by John. Art Berry of Arthur Berry & Company handled the transaction. C4 Land LLC purchased the real ...