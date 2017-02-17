Quantcast
Senate passes bill to cut gas hybrid fees (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith February 17, 2017 0

The Idaho Senate passed a bill Feb. 17 to remove an annual $75 fee from gas hybrids, but could not identify a plan to replace the resulting $1 million shortfall in transportation funding. The 2015 Legislature passed several bills to raise money for road and bridge maintenance, including a $75 fee for all hybrid vehicles. Supporters argued ...

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

