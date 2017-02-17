Quantcast
Weather kept home shoppers at home in January (access required)

By: Teya Vitu February 17, 2017 0

January snowstorms and a lack of inventory contributed to keeping Treasure Valley home-shoppers inside in January. Boise Regional Realtors recorded fewer homes under contract or newly listed than in January 2016. Ada County in January saw a year-over-year 6.5 percent decrease in home sales, with 1,037 pending sales. But that number was a 5.4 percent increase ...

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

