Jamie Lynn Morgan will represent CDA area on Idaho Walk Bike Alliance board

Jamie Lynn Morgan is the newest board member for the Idaho Walk Bike Alliance. She will raise awareness of the organization in the Coeur d’Alene area by being an active member of the board and the development committee.

Morgan has owned and operated her own online marketing company for the past 10 years with a focus on Idaho tourism, recreation and hospitality. She also volunteers with nonprofit organizations like the North Idaho Centennial Trail Foundation, organizing social bicycle rides, and speaking to businesses about the benefits of supporting active transportation.

Morgan has been an instructor at the North Idaho College Workforce Training Center for five years instructing businesses and individuals on how to navigate their own online marketing via social media, blogging and strategic planning.

