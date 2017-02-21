Quantcast
Berkshire Hathaway Idaho Realty in Boise adds four agents

By: IBR Staff February 21, 2017 0

Cori Gouvea, Rachel Higgins, Jan Hickey and Tom Hickey have joined Berkshire Hathaway Realty.

Gouvea has lived and worked in Boise for most of her life. She earned a BA in social work through Boise State University.

Higgins was raised in a ranching family. She spent more than 20 years as a regional director for a large corporation in the personal-service industry, responsible for high service standards, satisfaction of customers, turning a profit and caring for team members.

Jan and Tom Hickey co-own Hickey Properties. Jan is a Boise State University graduate with a BA in marketing. She has more than 25 years of marketing, customer service and large-scale project management. Her son Hickey is also a Boise State graduate with a degree in finance. He has been a real estate agent since 2014.

