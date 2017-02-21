Berkshire Hathaway Idaho Realty in Boise adds four agents

Cori Gouvea, Rachel Higgins, Jan Hickey and Tom Hickey have joined Berkshire Hathaway Realty.

Gouvea has lived and worked in Boise for most of her life. She earned a BA in social work through Boise State University.

Higgins was raised in a ranching family. She spent more than 20 years as a regional director for a large corporation in the personal-service industry, responsible for high service standards, satisfaction of customers, turning a profit and caring for team members.

Jan and Tom Hickey co-own Hickey Properties. Jan is a Boise State University graduate with a BA in marketing. She has more than 25 years of marketing, customer service and large-scale project management. Her son Hickey is also a Boise State graduate with a degree in finance. He has been a real estate agent since 2014.

To submit business announcements like People, Out of the Office, Good Works and events, click here.