Boise Hawks hire three staff for front office

The Boise Hawks have hired three staff members and four summer interns.

The short season single-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies has hired Judy Petersen as accounting manager, Matt Osbon as an account executive and Brad Israel as stadium operations coordinator.

Petersen previously worked with the Duke, Scalin, Hall law firm. Osbon spent the 2016 season with the Hawks in a seasonal role, and Israel was also previously employed with the Hawks.

Victoria Ress previously served in a game-day role with the Hawks, and was hired as media relations and marketing coordinator intern. Ress is a student at Boise State University. Also brought on as interns for the 2017 season were Morgan Buhr of College of Idaho, Colton Hampson of the University of Nevada, and Thomas Marble of Mississippi State University, said Hawks General Manager Bob Flannery.

The Hawks are playing their 30th year of professional baseball in the Treasure Valley this year.