Home / News / Business News / Idaho Lottery procurement bill heads to governor’s desk

Idaho Lottery procurement bill heads to governor’s desk

By: The Associated Press February 21, 2017 0

Legislation requiring the Idaho State Lottery to comply with the state’s contracting laws is headed to the governor’s desk for approval.

Lawmakers were alarmed earlier this year after learning that the lottery was asking potential vendors to provide information on how they offer Keno, simulated racing, fantasy sports and other illegal gambling games while bidding lucrative decade-long contract.

The lottery’s request — including asking for information on games like Keno, which is specifically banned by the Idaho Constitution — upset some lawmakers, who said the bid was inappropriate.

Senate Majority Leader Bart Davis of Idaho Falls says the state lottery does not need to know what vendors offer products that are illegal under the Idaho Constitution.

HB 57 passed the Senate 30-5 Feb. 21 and is now headed to Gov. C. L. “Butch” Otter for final approval.

 

