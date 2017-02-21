King’s Variety to close all of its stores, including 13 in Idaho

King’s Variety, which has 13 stores in Idaho and dozens more in surrounding states, is closing all of its stores.

The Burley-based company released a statement Feb. 20 saying that changes to the retail climate had made business too difficult.

“With the advent of both large-box retail stores and the internet, anyone with a computer can buy from millions of vendors around the world. Brick and mortar stores need feet and faces to survive as we have salaries, rents and other costs to cover. Unfortunately for us that is not the current landscape,” the statement said.