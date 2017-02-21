Mining company’s lawsuit against Union Pacific moves forward

A judge decided the week of Feb. 13 to reject Union Pacific’s motion for summary judgment in the case. Railroad officials didn’t immediately respond Feb. 20 to questions about the Idaho case.

Asarco says it filed the lawsuits to help ensure the $1.8 billion it paid for cleanups is effective.

Asarco lawyer Gregory Evans says the lead rocks Union Pacific used along its rail lines could threaten the cleanups.

Asarco, now owned by Grupo Mexico, ran lead smelters, metal refineries and numerous mines.