Ag economist: commodity prices will stay low for years to come

Commodity prices have fallen for several agricultural products over the last two years, and many may not rise again significantly in the near future.

Michael Swanson, Wells Fargo chief agricultural economist, spoke at an agricultural forum hosted by the Nampa Chamber of Commerce Feb. 8 about the trends he’s seeing around the world.

His advice to farmers: Expect low commodity prices to continue for the next several years.

“Yield growth, both domestically and internationally, will exceed population growth for the foreseeable future,” Swanson said. “This will keep our commodity prices low because demand can’t keep up with our growing supply.”

The population growth rate for the world has been slowing for the last several decades and farm yields are growing at a faster pace than demand.

The United States population is expected to grow by .7 percent annually through 2050 and the population of the world is expected to grow 1.1 percent annually. Grain yields have grown at an average rate of 1.6 percent for the last several years, Swanson said.

“The United States produces 2,000 kilograms of agricultural product per citizen — we have to take this product into the global market,” he said. “But, at the same time, we are seeing increased competition from other countries because they have growing yields too.”

Farmers will continue to try toincrease yields to try and offset low commodity prices, but will have a hard time exporting their goods at times as various factors such as international trade negotiations and the strength of the U.S. dollar close and open market opportunities. Communities can, however, shield themselves from losing agricultural revenue in part by encouraging farmers to diversify, said Celia Gould, director of the Idaho Department of Agriculture.

“Idaho’s GDP is closely tied to agriculture, but we are not experiencing the same turmoil as other parts of the country,” Gould said. “Low commodity prices are a problem for everyone, but the diversity that you see in places like Canyon County help to buffer economic downturns.”

Swanson said protein oils from seeds are a commodity selling well now. Demand is growing two times faster than the demand for grain, and beef.

Milk is also expected to sell at a profit in 2017, in part because of dropping expenses due to low feed prices, according to the University of Idaho.