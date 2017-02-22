Christen Wise is named director of major and planned gifts at St. Luke’s

Christen Wise has been named St. Luke’s director of major and planned gifts for the Western Treasure Valley. Her new position is based at the new St. Luke’s Nampa hospital scheduled to open in October.

Wise has worked for non-profit organizations in health care, human services, zoological/aquarium and higher education in the United States and Europe.

Previously, Wise served as director of development at Elwyn California, a non-profit human services organization dedicated to serving adults with special needs, and at the INSEAD business school at Fontainebleau, France and the San Francisco Bay Area. Wise has also worked as director of gift planning at the Monterey Bay Aquarium and as a program manager and senior gift officer for the Palo Alto Medical Foundation (PAMF). At PAMF, she also helped launch the Encina Concierge Medical Practice.

Her professional experience also includes merchandising at Walmart.com and teaching and coaching at a California parochial school.

Wise earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Idaho.

