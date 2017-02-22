Kimberly Burgess is new director of Fruitland Chamber

Kimberly Burgess has been named the new executive director of the Fruitland Chamber of Commerce, effective Feb. 1.

Burgess has spent the last 17 years working in the nonprofit sector, managing programs for the American Heart Association and Junior Achievement of Oregon & SW Washington. She has also worked at two Chamber of Commerce in New York and Illinois and has a passion for all things local.

“I am thrilled to bring my experiences and talents to Fruitland,” said Burgess. “I am a small town girl, raised on a dairy farm in northern Vermont. I own a small business and understand the importance of being connected to other business owners in the community.”

The chamber board conducted a local search in January that generated several qualified applicants. “After a very through search, we selected Kimberly. She possesses a wealth of knowledge and experience in the nonprofit sector and as a small business owner in her own right.” said Matt Frye, chairman of the board.

The newly reestablished Fruitland chamber supports 32 members and has been active since September 30.