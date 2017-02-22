Quantcast
Nearly a quarter million horses call Idaho home

By: IBR Staff February 22, 2017 0

A group of horses. A new report from the University of Idaho says the state has more than 220,000 horses, including riding horses, draft horses, ponies, mules, miniature horses, donkeys and other equines. File photo.

A new report from the University of Idaho says that the state has an estimated 221,000 equines, including riding horses, draft horses, ponies, miniature horses, donkeys, mules, and others of the species.

The report is based on research carried out in 2015 by the Social Science Research Unit at the University of Idaho. It was paid for by the Idaho Horse Council and the Idaho Horse Board.

The researchers said 14 percent of the households in Idaho own a horse of some type. Horse owners spent $122 million including $49 million on hay, straw and grain; $23 million for veterinary and farrier care, and $10 million in horse trailers.

Thirty-eight percent of the Idaho horses are used for pleasure riding. The rest are used for packing or hunting (19 percent), ranch or farm work (12 percent), breeding (8 percent), endurance trail riding (8 percent) showing (3 percent), rodeo (3 percent) racing (2 percent) or other.

The American Quarter Horse is the most popular breed of horse in Idaho, the report said.

 

 

 

