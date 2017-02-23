Joe Larrea joins Babcock Design Group

Joe Larrea has joined Babcock Design Group’s Boise office. Larrea practiced architecture in San Francisco for 12 years. Before that, he worked in Babcock Design Group’s Salt Lake City office for nine years. Most of the projects he has been involved in are high-rise, worship assemblies, education, multi-family housing, commercial retail spaces and high-end tenant improvements.

Larrea worked construction for five years prior to receiving his masters in architecture at the University of Utah in 2001.

