Julie Hatfield provides mental health therapy at Community Partnerships of Idaho

Julie Hatfield, LMSW has joined the team at Community Partnerships of Idaho to provide mental health therapy in Boise and Emmett.

Along with an array of disability services, Community Partnerships of Idaho also provides integrative therapeutic services in Ada, Canyon, Gem and Elmore Counties.

Julie is a Licensed Masters Social Worker who received her graduate degree from Boise State University in 2015. She completed her internship in 2015, with a focus on oncology and end-of- life-support.

Hatfield had previous experience treating co-occurring mental health and substance abuse issues, as well as inpatient acute mental health treatment.

