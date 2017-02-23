Senate committee approves bill to create state health savings accounts

The Senate Commerce and Human Resources Committee has approved a bill that would create a state-funded health savings account program for state employees.

A health savings account is an employer-funded account that is paired with a high deductible insurance plan.

The Senate committee voted unanimously Feb. 21 to accept a bill that would give state employees the option to opt out of their standard health plans and into a health savings account. Idaho would place at least $500 into an account for every state employee who wanted to switch plans and the employee’s health deductible would change from about $350 dollars to $4,000.

“One of the biggest barriers to getting treatment is not having money in your pocket to afford it,” said Sen. Steven Thayn, R-Emmett and sponsor of the bill. “This gets a little money into (state employees’) back pockets.”

The $500 placed into employee health savings accounts is just a starting number in order to pass the bill and to get the option built between the state and a third party vendor, Thayn said.

Having state employees switch from a low deductible plan to a high deductible plan would save Idaho money, but the difference would be divided between the health savings accounts in order to keep Idaho’s benefits plan revenue-neutral once the Legislature saw how many employees were interested in switching their insurance option.

That would mean the state would put about $2,000 into every account, said Jennifer Pike, group insurance administrator for the State Department of Administration.

Every year, the money that wasn’t spent would be added to what the state places into the account the next year. Employees could switch back to a traditional plan during their annual open enrollment period if desired, Thayn said.

“I really like the idea of a health savings account. I think it helps encourage people to focus on wellness, whereas so many of our plans focus instead on illness,” said Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene. “The account helps you to purchase vitamins or supplements or do any of those things than can help keep you from getting a more serious and costly illness.”

About 22 million people use health savings accounts nationally and that number is growing. Most of those accounts have been open since 2011, Thayn said.