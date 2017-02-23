Quantcast
Twin Falls rebuilds its downtown Main Avenue (access required)

By: Teya Vitu February 23, 2017 0

Twin Falls removed all the 40-year-old trees from the five-block downtown stretch of Main Avenue during President’s Day weekend as part of plans to rebuild the street and sidewalks. The new Main Avenue will have new trees, brick accents in the sidewalk, and two designated festival street areas. The street redevelopment comes as the city transforms the ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

