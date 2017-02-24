Quantcast
Amalgamated Sugar releases private information of more than 2,000 employees

By: Benton Alexander Smith February 24, 2017 0

Private information for 2,858 Amalgamated Sugar employees was released to a fraudulent email account Feb. 22. A hacker posing as the company's CEO and mimicking his email address sent a request to a corporate employee for copies of private information. The corporate employee sent information for every Amalgamated employee and retiree receiving a W-2 for the year 2016. Staff ...

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

