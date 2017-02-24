Blake Haggett joins Avest LP’s commercial properties division

Blake Haggett has joined Avest LP’s commercial properties division in Boise.

Haggett will initiate, direct and manage development and building functions including financial and cost feasibility analysis, operational budgeting and return-on-investment projections. He will work with ACP tenants and contractors regarding TI’s, blueprints, building ordinances, contractual documents and property maintenance issues.

Haggett graduated in 2016 from Boise State University’s College of Business and Economics and is working on his CCIM designation.

