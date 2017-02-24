Boise’s Stack Rock Group opens Utah office

The Boise landscape architecture firm Stack Rock Group has opened a second office in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The five-year-old firm, co-founded by Krisjan Hiner and Will Howard, has about $950,000 in annual revenues and nine employees, two of them working in the Salt Lake City office, Hiner said. Its headquarters are in Boise’s BoDo area downtown.

Stack Rock Group focuses on custom residential homes, and those homes are plentiful in the Salt Lake area, Hiner said.

“In Park City there are more big crazy custom residential homes per capita than anywhere else I can think of, and it’s the Holy Grail of designing cool stuff for us,” Hiner said.

Hiner is marketing director for the company, which does a lot of work in California and a few other states. Last year, Stack Rock designed landscapes for 15 schools in Texas, Hiner said. Howard is a licensed landscape architect.

The new office is in an industrial area of Salt Lake City and will serve a large area including Park City, Hiner said.

“It’s not necessarily where we’re going to be forever,” he said. “We’re going to find a cool unique Bodo-esque area where we will have our office, because of how much is going on here. Our Salt Lake office has the potential to be bigger than our Boise office in a pretty short amount of time.”

He added that most of the staff members are from Boise, and Boise will likely always be the company’s base.

“I don’t see us necessarily moving, but if we weren’t looking at other markets we’d be crazy,” he said.