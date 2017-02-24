Quantcast
Paul J. Spannknebel is deputy administrator at state Human Resources

By: IBR Staff February 24, 2017 0

paul-j-spannknebelPaul J. Spannknebel has been hired as the deputy administrator of the Idaho Division of Human Resources.

Administrator Susan E. Buxton announced the appointment Feb. 22.

Spannknebel fills a position vacated by Kim Toryanski, who has returned to the private sector.

Spannknebel served as administrator of operational services for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare for a decade. He earned a bachelor’s degree in human resource management from Ottawa University and served in the Navy nuclear power program aboard the USS Nimitz and USS George Washington.

 

