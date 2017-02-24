Paul J. Spannknebel is deputy administrator at state Human Resources

Paul J. Spannknebel has been hired as the deputy administrator of the Idaho Division of Human Resources.

Administrator Susan E. Buxton announced the appointment Feb. 22.

Spannknebel fills a position vacated by Kim Toryanski, who has returned to the private sector.

Spannknebel served as administrator of operational services for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare for a decade. He earned a bachelor’s degree in human resource management from Ottawa University and served in the Navy nuclear power program aboard the USS Nimitz and USS George Washington.