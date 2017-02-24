Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / The future of public transit: Where’s the money? (access required)

The future of public transit: Where’s the money? (access required)

By: Teya Vitu February 24, 2017 0

Cities and states and voters are giving thumbs up to expansive public transit projects in many places around the country, but not in Idaho. The state stands out in the U.S. in terms of meager public transit funding. The November election saw 34 of 49 public transit ballot measures – or 69 percent – approved in ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo