Education center at E. Idaho zoo receives $500,000 donation

The Idaho Falls City Council has voted to accept a $500,000 donation to build an education center at the Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautpheus Park.

The donation accepted by the council on Feb. 23 is from the William J. Maeck Foundation and the new building will be called the William J. Maeck Education Center.

The proposed design is 4,500 square feet and includes three classrooms that could hold more than 200 students.

Zoo Superintendent David Pennock says that more than 7,700 students visited the zoo last season.

Maeck is a local retired chemist who has also supported the Snake River Animal Shelter, Museum of Idaho and the ARTitorium on Broadway in Idaho Falls.