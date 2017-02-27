Jean Henscheid is named interim director of McClure Center

Jean Henscheid has been named interim director of the University of Idaho’s James A. and Louise McClure Center for Public Policy Research in Boise. Her appointment follows the retirement of Priscilla Salant, who has served as the director since 2014.

The McClure Center conducts nonpartisan public policy research, informs public policy dialogue and engages University of Idaho students in learning about public policy making. Consistent with Sen. James McClure’s legacy, the center’s core mission is to serve the public through the application of scientifically based research to the public policy making process.

Salant retired in December but has returned in a temporary capacity through mid-March.

Henscheid has worked for UI for 14 years, serving as a faculty member in the College of Education as well as the director of the university’s general education program. She is lead author on the McClure Center’s most recent issue of Idaho at a Glance, “Life Choices of High School Seniors.”

The university is searching for a permanent director.