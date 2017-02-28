Elizabeth Mahn is new chief deputy treasurer for Ada County

Elizabeth Mahn has been sworn in as the new Ada County chief deputy treasurer. Mahn started with Ada County in 2005 as a legal intern in the civil division of the Prosecutor’s Office. After completing a clerkship with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, she returned to Ada County in 2009 as a deputy prosecutor under the direction of Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ted Argyle.

Mah’s practice included the representation of the Ada County Treasurer in the collection of property taxes through bankruptcy and by tax deed. She also advised the board of county commissioners, department heads, and other elected officials on a variety of matters, including contract negotiations and tax exemptions.

She left Ada County in 2015 and rejoined in 2016 as finance manager. Mahn has a B.S. in accounting and has prior experience in public accounting. She fills a vacancy left by Bonnie Jacobs, who worked for 23 years in the treasurer’s office.