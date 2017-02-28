Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Employee engagement means connection and community (access required)

Employee engagement means connection and community (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher February 28, 2017 0

Employers are learning that building solid relationships with their workers, not just their customers, is the key to keeping employees involved and excited about their jobs. The word for this two-way relationship is engagement. Business units in the top quartile of engagement see 17 percent higher productivity, and 21 percent higher profitability, than business units in ...

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo