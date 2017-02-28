Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Guest bookings for Airbnb accommodations in Idaho rose 160 percent in 2016 compared to the year before, earning Idaho hosts $11.6 million. Last year, 1,800 Idaho residents hosted about 95,000 people through Airbnb, according to the company. Those hosts earned an average of $4,700 through the peer-to-peer rental platform. Most of the guests visited Boise, where 22,000 people spent $2.5 million on ...