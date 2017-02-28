Quantcast
By: Benton Alexander Smith February 28, 2017 0

Guest bookings for Airbnb accommodations in Idaho rose 160 percent in 2016 compared to the year before, earning Idaho hosts $11.6 million. Last year, 1,800 Idaho residents hosted about 95,000 people through Airbnb, according to the company. Those hosts earned an average of $4,700 through the peer-to-peer rental platform. Most of the guests visited Boise, where 22,000 people spent $2.5 million on ...

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

