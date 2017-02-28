Robert Schwarze named CEO of Idaho Falls Chamber

Robert “Chip” Schwarze has been named CEO of the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce, effective March 1.

Schwarze succeeds Michelle Holt, who stepped down after three years as CEO to accept a position at Eastern Idaho Technical College.

Schwarze has a strong background in the administration of large volunteer organizations, fundraising, business to business sales, sales management, finance and entrepreneurship. He most recently worked as a district director for the Boy Scouts of America in Olympia, Wash., where he was the lead administrator for three districts covering all of southwestern Washington. Schwarze also has ties to the Idaho Falls area, as he previously worked as a financial advisor and sales manager in Idaho Falls for several years.

He’s a graduate of Brigham Young University–Idaho.