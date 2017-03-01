Quantcast
Bill allowing robots to make deliveries heads to Idaho House

By: The Associated Press March 1, 2017 0

Robot demonstration at the statehouse. Photo by Benton Alexander Smith.

Idahoans could soon start sharing sidewalks with robots the size of a beer cooler carrying takeout, groceries and packages.

An Idaho House panel advanced legislation Feb. 28 that would create regulations for delivery-making robots. Officials with European company Starship Technologies said they want to revolutionize the way people get parcels.

Company representatives showed off the robot to lawmakers and spectators while visiting the Capitol. They said the bill would clarify gray areas in existing law about the legality of the robots.

Similar legislation has also been introduced in Virginia this year. If approved, Idaho would become one of the first states to regulate such devices in the U.S.

The bill must now pass the House floor.

